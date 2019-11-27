Lawson’s Finest Liquids names Elisa Kiviranna new marketing director

Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, welcomes Elisa Kiviranna as marketing director. This is a new position on the Lawson’s Finest leadership team. Kiviranna will be responsible for maximizing the brand’s visibility, advancing the company’s online presence and public relations as well as supporting customer engagement and promotions.

Co-owner Karen Lawson states, “We are thrilled to have Elisa join our team! After 11 years in business, we are looking forward to bringing on board our first marketing director. In this new position, Elisa will lead our marketing efforts to ensure the highest quality customer experience at our Waitsfield taproom and brewery, as well as in the nine-state Northeast territory where our beer is sold.”

Kiviranna is a 2006 Boston University graduate. She spent several years working at an advertising agency in Boston before moving to Vermont in 2010. She has worked in the marketing and advertising industry for over 13 years with notable Vermont brands including Cabot Creamery, Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing and Vermont Ski Areas Association.

She lives in Waitsfield with her family and serves on the board of The Waitsfield Children’s Center as well as the Waitsfield Elementary School PTO. She also volunteers with Therapy Dogs of Vermont.