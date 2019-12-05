Waitsfield hires new zoning administrator

Annie Decker Dell’Isola is Waitsfield’s new planning and zoning administrator.

Decker Dell’Isola comes to Waitsfield from Driggs, Idaho, a resort and recreation community of approximately 1,700 residents in the Teton Valley. During her five years working for Driggs, she served as a planning and grants technician, planner I, and as planning and zoning administrator.

While with Driggs, Decker Dell’Isola led long-term comprehensive land use planning efforts, worked with applicants seeking permits or development approval and dealt with potential or actual enforcement problems.

“We are excited to have someone with Annie’s skills and experience join the Waitsfield municipal team and community,” said town administrator Trevor Lashua. “Annie stood out throughout the process, asking thoughtful questions and providing answers that exhibited the breadth and depth of her professional knowledge.”

Decker Dell’Isola holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. A master of science degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho is scheduled for completion in May 2020. Decker Dell’Isola holds certifications as a flood plain manager and from the American Institute of Certified Planners.

The town’s hiring committee included members of the select board, planning commission and development review board, and unanimously recommended Decker Dell’Isola to the planning commission. The planning commission made a unanimous recommendation to the select board.

Decker Dell’Isola will be working 32 hours per week, with Tuesday through Friday as the likely days in the office. Her first day will be January 2, 2020.

Interim administrator Clare Rock, who works for the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, continues in that role through December 18. Rock will be at the town office on Wednesdays (December 11 and 18) from approximately 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People looking for permits are encouraged to connect with Rock then, as the planning and zoning office will close for the holiday season on December 19, reopening on January 2, 2020.

“The ability to keep the permitting process open and accessible during the transition was invaluable to the community,” said Lashua. “Many thanks are owed to Clare and the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission.”

Decker Dell’Isola replaces Chris Damiani, who left the town in October for a position as a transit planner with Green Mountain Transit.

Decker Dell’Isola is originally from the Northeast and has already moved back.