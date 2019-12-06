The 36th annual International Boutique begins Saturday, December 7, and runs through Saturday, December 14. This year the sale offers a selection of carpets – new Kashmiri, Persian, Ghazni, Afghani and Tibetan thick pile carpets (2 by 3 feet to 11 by 15 feet in size), along with 15 new runners. Additionally, the sale includes jewelry, cashmere shawls, alpaca ponchos, fleece-lined wool hats, handbags, ceramic pottery and tiles, silk scarves, inlaid boxes, hand-carved statues and wall art, clothes for men, women and children, musical instruments, handicrafts, stocking stuffers and holiday ornaments from all over the world.

"These are all whole trade products and we try to sell everything below market value," organizer Joni Zweig said, noting the wide variety of offerings from leggings to rugs.

"Stuff goes fast!" she added.

This year boutique organizers shopped in Thailand, India, Nepal, Bali, Peru, Haiti, Greece, Kenya, South Africa and Mexico, without leaving Vermont, said organizer Joni Zweig. The boutique is a benefit for Amurtel; all profits support projects for women and children here in Vermont and around the world.

The International Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is held at the Masonic Lodge on Route 100 in Waitsfield Village. www.internationalboutique.org; www.amurtel.org.