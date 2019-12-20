Fun holiday events at Sugarbush Resort

Sugarbush Resort has a full events calendar stacked with holiday celebrations through January 4.

The holiday cheer kicks off on Saturday, December 21, with the Ugly Sweater Party at Castlerock Pub which encourages guests to wear their tackiest Christmas sweater. Guests can enjoy a complimentary swag bag when they donate a new, unused toy for charity.

Also on Saturday, The Yale Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group, will be performing holiday carols in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard at 2:30 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate around the fire pits.

On Sunday, December 22, the Family Gingerbread House Building Workshop in the Gate House Lodge encourages the whole family to join in on building their best houses from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is per house and reservations can be made online and are recommended.

There will be a Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, December 24, in the Gate House Lodge at 5 p.m. led by Norwich University Chaplain Bill Wick. Rumble’s Bistro & Bar will be serving a dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music. Reservations for these dinners are recommended.

Friday, December 27, brings a variety of events starting with a Guided Outback Photography Tour at 9 a.m. for ages 18-plus. Kids ages 8 to 12 can enjoy Kids’ Creations, a two-hour cocoa and canvas event in the Schoolhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Also that evening, there will be a film screening of Warren Miller’s newest movie, “Timeless,” at 6 p.m. in the Gate House Lodge.

On Saturday, December 28, warm up and dance at the Blizzard Boogie with a live DJ at 3 p.m. in the Gate House Courtyard. At 5:30 p.m., kids can enjoy Young Chefs Class in the Schoolhouse.

On Sunday, December 29, the Sugarbush parks crew and freestyle coaches will introduce kids 13 and under to freestyle skiing and riding with games and prizes at Gathering of the Groms starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Peak base area. There will also be a Kids’ Pizza and Movie Night starting at 5 p.m. in the Schoolhouse.

Pete & Chris’s Amusement, a kids’ magic show taking place in the Schoolhouse will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

On New Year’s Eve, kids can join Murphy Moose for a Kids’ Torchlight Parade on the Welcome Mat at 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. in Rumble’s Bistro & Bar. After dinner, the New Year’s Eve torchlight parade and fireworks will commence on Spring Fling, which kicks off 7 p.m. Then partygoers can ring in the New Year at Castlerock Pub with the Detonators performing live from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Finally, Saturday, January 4, sees several events including Gathering of the Groms at 3:30 p.m., NSAA Safety Month’s Sweeps with Patrollers at 4 p.m., and Kids’ Creations at 5 p.m.

In addition to the above featured events, there are a number of recurring events happening throughout the week. Apres-ski music can be found at Castlerock Pub, Wunderbar, Rumble’s Bistro & Bar and the Green Mountain Lounge on various days throughout the week. Other recurring events include s’mores, snowshoe tours, sunset groomer rides, and Gadd Brook open houses.

A full calendar of events including times, locations and pricing can be found at www.sugarbush.com/events-calendar/.