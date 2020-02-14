Winter Storm Kade was not kidding when it headed into the Mad River Valley last week.

The large storm, which swept east and north from Texas, moved in and hung on long enough to leave upward of 22 inches of snow on the slopes of the Green Mountains. Skiers and riders followed the storm, arriving in a steady stream on Saturday, February 8, to fill the parking lots and lift chairs at Sugarbush, Mad River Glen, Blueberry Lake and Ole’s.

All the parking lots at Lincoln Peak were full before noon and at Mount Ellen people were parking along the access road almost down to German Flats Road. At Mad River Glen, Route 17 was one lane in spots where traffic was parked on the south side of the Appalachian Gap above Mad River Glen.

There were lift lines everywhere and it was pretty cold, but the plentiful snow and blue skies made the wait easier.

The bulk of the storm hit The Valley on Friday, February 7, coming first as wetter, heavier snow and then shifting to icy pellets, before turning to actual ice and then to light, fluffy powder.

That much variable snow was great for the slopes, but it made for tough snow management and several car accidents occurred during the day on Friday and Saturday. Road conditions remained tricky on Saturday as the paved roads were packed powder that salt and sand did not help. By Sunday the roads were better and people again packed The Valley to enjoy the new snow.

Sugarbush, February 7, 2020.

With the four corners of Village Square Shopping Center anchored by four restaurants, Stoke Ramen Bar, Canteen Creemee Co., Pizza Soul and The Mad Taco, the mid- to late-afternoon parking lot looked like the day before Thanksgiving and that’s without Mehuron’s, Kinney Drugs, Shades of Winter Yarn Shop and Infinite Sports open!

There’s more snow in the forecast with another storm predicted for Wednesday night, February 12, as The Valley Reporter went to press, into Thursday night, February 13.