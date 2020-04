The Mad River Valley Community Fund (MRVCF) is accepting applications for Bridge Grants to help individuals and families who live in the Mad River Valley and who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Grants are intended to help until unemployment benefits or secondary employment are obtained. Links to application forms and instructions are at mrvcommunityfund.org, valleyreporter.com, madrivervalley.com, Front Porch Forum and the MRV Emergency Response Page on Facebook.

https://forms.gle/QA27oXMFDeRsMFZN9.