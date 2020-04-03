Main Menu

The Valley Reporter updated on Coronavirus in the Mad River Valley

The Harwood Unified Union District (HUUSD) Board is meeting again this week, only this time, over the internet. The board will meet via Zoom on Wednesday, April 8, starting at 6 p.m.  “It will be a remote meeting with full public access,” board chair Caitlin Hollister told The Valley Reporter. Details on how to join the meeting will be released on Monday, April 6. 

Here are a few items expected to appear on the board packet: a board leadership report, a suggested motion towards appointing a new Waterbury representative and a report on the bond work to date. 

Hollister expects that some items on the meeting agenda will be moved aside, however, to make room for two priority items: remote meeting logistics and the school budget. “The board has to work on logistical elements of new format and really focus on the budget,” said Hollister. 

 

