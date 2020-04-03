The Harwood Unified Union District (HUUSD) Board is meeting again this week, only this time, over the internet. The board will meet via Zoom on Wednesday, April 8, starting at 6 p.m. “It will be a remote meeting with full public access,” board chair Caitlin Hollister told The Valley Reporter. Details on how to join the meeting will be released on Monday, April 6.

Here are a few items expected to appear on the board packet: a board leadership report, a suggested motion towards appointing a new Waterbury representative and a report on the bond work to date.

Hollister expects that some items on the meeting agenda will be moved aside, however, to make room for two priority items: remote meeting logistics and the school budget. “The board has to work on logistical elements of new format and really focus on the budget,” said Hollister.