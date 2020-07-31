The Waterbury roundabout will receive new signage and a new coating of asphalt in the next few weeks. The sign installation will begin the week of August 3. The work area includes the area from Exit 10 south to the roundabout, up to Main Street where the existing construction is taking place by the railroad bridge and west on Route 2 for a short distance.

TRAFFIC IMPACT & DURATION

Work on the signage installation will begin Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There are no anticipated traffic impacts along U.S. Route 2 and Route 100.

The paving will take place at a later date and will involve night work.

SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES/NOTICES

Construction signs are now in place along the project route. This week crews will begin replacing and installing new signage on U.S. Route 2 and Route 100.