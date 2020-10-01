Thursday, October 1, through Friday, October 9

Overall impacts

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic in all segments.

Milling of all side roads, and approaches toMain Street will take place in preparation for paving.

Paving entire project - on all side street entrances bordering Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Excavation for the box cut will take place at lower Stowe Street between Axel’s and Main Street. Stowe Street will be closed for thru traffic this week but businesses will be open. Use Bidwell Lane for access.

Fine grading is planned through October 2 to prepare for paving.

Milling of all side streets and Main Street in preparation for the binder course of pavement.

Paving Base – Planned for Friday, October 2.

Paving binder course on all side streets and Main Street.

Expect temporary loss of driveway access when the paving takes place by your property. About an hour or so.

New granite curbs will be installed the first two weeks in October, including lower Stowe Street.

Work will continue to prepare for the new traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Stowe Street.

Odd-numbered properties in Segment 1 will start having new concrete sidewalks poured. People will be contacted individually as this progresses.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Pouring of concrete sidewalks and walkways will continue where the curbs have been installed.

Driveway aprons will be paved where not already completed.

Walkway and sidewalk cleanup continue.

Anticipate new granite curbs the first two weeks in October for areas that do not yet have curbs.

Bidwell Street sidewalk work continues.

Milling of all side streets in preparation for the binder course of pavement.

Paving binder course on all side streets and Main Street.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Milling of all side streets and Main Street in preparation for the binder course of pavement.

Paving binder course on all side streets and Main Street.

Waterbury Roundabout – Separate ECI contract, not McDonald

Line striping.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.