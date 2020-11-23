Darryl Forrest submitted his resignation to the Waitsfield Select Board last week. He and his wife, Marie Leotta, are moving to Ponta Vedra, Florida, next month after the sale of their home closes.

Forrest was in his fifth year on the select board having served one three-year term. He was in his second three-year term. In addition to serving on the select board, he served on the town’s municipal water task force, water commission, budget committee and one of the town’s two representatives to a tri-town negotiating committee that worked on creating the structure for Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston to adopt a 1% local option tax on rooms, meals, alcohol and retail sales.

Forrest, long retired, said that municipal service was his hobby.

When the select board meets on November 23, town administrator Trevor Lashua will lay out a process for appointing an interim board member. That interim member will serve until Town Meeting in March 2021 when voters will elect someone to fill the final year of that three-year term, expiring in March 2022.

At next week's meeting the board will determine a schedule for interviewing prospective new members and approve the process. Those interested in serving can send a letter of interest to Lashua.