Waterbury Ambulance Service to hold COVID-19 testing

Waterbury Ambulance Service will hold COVID-19 testing from December 7 through 13.

At Waterbury Ambulance Station: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 9-4:30, Sunday 9-3, Wednesday 5-8.

In Berlin, 3336 Airport Road (rear of building): Monday – Thursday 9-2, Friday 4-7, Saturday and Sunday 9-2

In Waitsfield: Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (use the Old County Road entrance) Saturday, Dec 12, 9-2

Please preregister at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested. Preregistration is preferred. We do take walk-ins, however.