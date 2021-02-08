Mad River Valley TV, The Valley’s public access TV station, plans to survey the community to learn current and future viewing customs. The streaming over the internet has dramatically changed how many receive video content. MRVTV seeks to learn awareness of the station’s programming, how viewers access the programs provided by the station and what types of content Valley viewers desire from the station. As a PEG (public, educational and governmental) station, MRVTV provides town board meetings, school board meetings, community organizations and locally and statewide programming of relevance to the community.

The survey will be online and will be distributed initially to the subscribers to the station’s newsletter. To participate, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

