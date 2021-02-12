February 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM

Dear HUUSD Community:

On February 12, we learned about a student in grade 11 who tested positive with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Harwood Union Middle/High School. Our contact tracing has begun. If you do not receive a call within 24 hours from Harwood Middle/High School, you are not likely a close contact. The student testing positive did not ride the bus.

Some students were sent home from Harwood today out of an abundance of caution, because they are part of the same athletic team. It was not necessary to send all students home. Contact tracing will help us determine the number of close contacts. At the present time, we expect to be open for in-person learning on Monday, February1. Stay tuned.

We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms. We also want to wish a speedy recovery to anyone in our community with COVID 19.