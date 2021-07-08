Mad River Valley Senior Citizens, Inc. (MRVSC) will reopen its weekly community lunch at Evergreen Place, Waitsfield, on Tuesday, July 20, at noon. Thursday community lunches remain suspended for now.

For the comfort and safety of seniors, those attending the group seating are expected to be fully vaccinated for COVID. Nonvaccinated residents may opt for takeout meals. Advance sign up by phone is required for both the community lunch and takeout. The July 20 lunch sign up begins on July 14 by calling 802-496-2543, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Optional donation of $4 for ages 60-plus, $5 for those under 60.

MRVSC will also resume its community breakfast each Monday, beginning Monday, July 26, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Evergreen Place. Cost is $8. Group seating is available for fully-vaccinated individuals, with takeout breakfasts for unvaccinated residents. Breakfast does not require advance sign up.

“We look forward to having our MRV seniors and community members enjoying group meals together again,” said spokesperson and board member Joanne Fitzgerald.