At the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting, the local business organization awarded its annual Win Smith "Be Better Award" to Joshua Schwartz, the longtime executive director of the Mad River Valley Planning District. Schwartz lives in Waitsfield with his wife and children.

Advertisement

"Joshua is incredibly deserving of such an honor. He is a person who has done so much for the Mad River Valley over the years. He has been contributing and tackling issues big and small for a long time and has done so in a very low key way, such that many folks don’t know about his contributions and their impacts. His interests and actions are incredibly varied, including recreation and trails, transportation, community infrastructure projects, education, conservation and wildlife management, local food systems and affordable housing. I can’t think of a person more deserving of this honor. Joshua is true leader in our community and one of my most valued colleagues," noted Eric Friedman, the Mad River Valley Chamber's executive director.

The "Be Better Award" was created by the chamber as an annual award to honor a person who exemplified Win Smith’s spirit and desire to make the Mad River Valley a better place. Smith is the former president and owner of Sugarbush. He lives in Warren.