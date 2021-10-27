Hanna Neill has been the zoning administrator of Fayston since August 30, 2021, after 13 years managing Kenyon’s Hardware in Waitsfield.

“It was just time to do something different,” she said. Neill replaced JB Weir as Fayston’s zoning administrator after Weir became the zoning administrator in Waitsfield. Neill has a bachelor’s degree from Castleton University and grew up in Fayston. “I like the small community, the seasons and being outdoors,” she said. When asked what she enjoys about her new position, she said, “I really enjoy dealing with maps, I find that very interesting and having good relationships with community members. There’s a lot of interesting conversations.”