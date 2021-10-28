This week, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) leadership released enrollment numbers for the district, which includes Fayston Elementary School, Moretown Elementary School, Waitsfield Elementary School, Warren Elementary School, Brookside Elementary School, Crossett Brook Middle School and Harwood Union High School. HUUSD-sending towns include Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury.

Since 2019, the district’s enrollment has decreased by 49 students, about 3%. In the past three years, Harwood Union High School has lost 20 students, Brookside (formerly Thatcher Brook Primary School) has lost 28, Warren Elementary has lost 11 and Crossett Brook has lost nine. Waitsfield and Fayston elementary schools have increased enrollment slightly, by 12 and 11 students, respectively, while Moretown has four fewer students than in the 2019-2020 school year.

In the 2020-2021 school year 52 students transferred from the district to be homeschooled, likely due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, eight students left the district to be homeschooled and 21 returned. 48 students moved out of the district this school year, while 101 moved into the district, including exchange students, previously homeschooled students and new registrants. Eighteen students transferred to private schools.

One of the goals of the $59.5 million bond put forth in front of voters next week is to attract new families and students to the district.