Valley town energy coordinators have joined forces to attack drafts this fall -- drafty windows, that is. With help from the Mad River Valley Rotary, Energize MRV volunteers have kicked off the first WindowDressers community build for local towns.

In partnership with the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee and the nonprofit WindowDressers, volunteers will be holding a multi-day build workshop at the Hub at the Berlin Mall (November 11-15), where they’ll help community members build interior storm window inserts for their draftiest windows. Unlike store-bought window treatment kits, these custom made inserts are removable and can be reused for several years before the shrink wrap plastic needs to be replaced on their pine frames.

Internal window inserts can help improve the energy efficiency of people’s homes and save money. Because this project is a nonprofit, volunteer-run endeavor and residents who receive inserts help to actually build them at the workshop, the cost of inserts is kept low. Grant funding from the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council has also allowed volunteers to offer further reduced rates to community members with tight budgets.

“Although we’re not taking any more insert orders for this initial round, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you’d like to join our wait-list or be informed of future workshops,” explained volunteer Dara Torre, Moretown.

Additional community volunteers are needed to take part in the November workshop. Visit windowdressers.org and click on the Community Builds tab for more details (scroll down to Montpelier build) or contact volunteer coordinator, Lexi, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Not sure where to start with weatherizing a home or business? Local volunteers suggest tapping the experts at Efficiency Vermont with a free virtual home visit. Sign up at the MRV Saves website (https://www.efficiencyvermont.com/mad-river-valley). All it takes is three simple DIY weatherization upgrades at a home to receive a $150 rebate. For more inspiration, visit Button Up for webinars, rebate info and more (https://buttonupvermont.org/).

“Help your town energy coordinators to chart a course to warmer and greener homes in the MRV. Take our Energize MRV home energy survey by November 30 and be eligible for prize drawings ($100 gift certificate or Ecobee smart thermostat),” Torre said.

Survey is available at this link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B8TY73Y) or via this QR code for easy completion on your smartphone. To receive a paper copy, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .