As the days continue to shorten and people begin putting up holiday lights and other decorations, several readers have asked about the availability of Christmas trees. Here’s the scoop:

Vee’s Flowers in Waitsfield will have Christmas trees available on Friday, November 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

American Flatbread/Lareau Farm in Waitsfield will host the Harwood Tree Sale to benefit the class of 2024, beginning Friday, December 3, from 5 to 7p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, trees will be sold from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

At Kenyon’s Variety Store in Waitsfield, there is not yet a date by which Christmas trees will be available.

 

