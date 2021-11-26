business news

Eliza Graves Joins KW Vermont

Eliza Graves, Waitsfield, has joined KW Vermont. She is a native of Fayston and UVM graduate and comes to KW Vermont from Brothers Building. Moving back to The Valley a few years after graduating from UVM to work for her father at Brothers Building, a general contractor since 1965, she helped to grow their property management section of the business. Being involved with construction, property management and leases of rentals in the area, getting her real estate license felt like a natural progression.

Graves lives in Waitsfield with her partner, Wilson Pierce, and their two dogs. When she isn’t in the office, she can be found enjoying all that the mountains have to offer in every season.

Fotos n'Facts: Atelier

Name of company: Atelier 101

Name of owner: Alicja Costanza and Stephanie Grace.

Location, website, email, phone: Mad River Green Shopping Center, www.atelier101vt.com; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Description of your business? Atelier 101 is the working studio and ceramic gallery for Alicja Costanza and Stephanie Grace. Currently, we only show our own work but we are planning on exhibiting other ceramic artists and look forward to expanding the gallery aspect, bringing sculpture into people’s homes.

Who are your customers? Our customers are people who appreciate the handmade aspect of the work, simple minimal design and art.

What makes your business unique? Our space provides a connection to the craft of ceramics by offering our customers the opportunity to see us make right alongside finished products.

How long have you been in business? We opened July 1.

Personal background: We both have long careers in art. Stephanie spent the first 20 years of her career as a contemporary art dealer in Boston and in LA and Alicja studied fine art in school and has been a practicing artist since.

Best advice you would give someone starting a business? Just do it.

What do you like best about the business? We love that we get to have our working studio and gallery in the same place. Our space is bright and beautiful, constantly inspiring us to create new work. We also love the location. The Mad River Green Shopping Center is so vibrant and our neighbors have been incredibly welcoming. Last but not least, we love working together, we are perfect complements in everything we do.

What was your most fun job?

A: Bartending on the Greek Island of Kos

S: I loved my life as an art dealer. I traveled, met and worked with incredible people.

Claim to fame?

A: I have lived in more places than I can count on two hands and speak many languages. I’m a gypsy at heart.

S: My hair.

What do you like best about The Valley? We love that The Valley is a small caring community with easy access to the best quality food, air, water and nature.

What new business would you like to see move to The Valley? Indian restaurant.

When you're not working, what are you doing?

A: I spend time with my family traveling and exploring new modes of making.

S: Being in the studio 12-14 hours/day leaves little time for much else, but when I do take a minute, I spend it hiking with my Great Pyrenees/Anatolian Gigi.

Wild Card? What else might people need to know? We don’t really differentiate between a Monday or a Friday. We just know every day is a studio day and nothing makes us happier than to make a living doing something we love.