U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vermont. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the forest service will provide fourth-grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering here: https://everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:

FEES AND AVAILABILITY

Permits can be purchased either online or in-person at a GMNF office.

Purchasing permits in-person can be done by calling one of offices located in Manchester, Rochester and Rutland, Vermont. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, confirm that the office locations are open by making an appointment prior to travel.

Two permits allowed per household per year.

Trees obtained under the Christmas tree permit may not be resold.

RULES FOR HARVESTING

Trees may only be cut within designated areas as indicated in maps (links available below).

Trees over 20 feet tall are not covered by the permit.

The tree must be cut at a point no higher than 6 inches off the ground.

Permit holders must remove all trash and litter resulting from their activities. This includes removing all woody debris from road surfaces, ditches and culvert openings where cutting took place.

PERMIT CONDITIONS

Permit is not valid in: Congressionally-designated wilderness areas; active timber sale areas; and developed recreation sites including campgrounds, picnic areas and day use sites; and the following management areas as designated by the 2006 Forest Plan: Ecological Special Areas, Existing and Candidate Research Natural Areas, Alpine / subalpine Special Areas, and the Robert Frost Recreation Special Area (see maps).

Permit must be attached to the tree before transporting it from the site where it was cut.

HELPFUL CUTTING TIPS

Carry trees carefully out of the woods. Dragging the tree will rub off needles and bark.

If the tree is too big to transport inside of the vehicle, wrap it in canvas to prevent wind damage.

Once home, cut the bottom of the trunk off and place the freshly cut trunk in a bucket of water. Replenish water.

If storing trees outside for a few days before putting it in the house, keep it in an area protected from the wind, such as the north or east side of the house or under a shaded tree.

Choose a tree from a dense forested area, which will give the remaining trees more space to grow.

Cut the leftover branches from the stump and scatter them.

U.S. Forest Service offices in Vermont are located in Rutland, 802-747-6700; Manchester Ranger Station, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT, 802-362-2307; Rochester Ranger Station, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, VT, 802-767-4261.