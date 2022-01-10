There's a dog water dish outside of Product Think Tank's shop next to the Waitsfield Post Office that has a sign saying "Dog Friends enjoy LuLu's Water."

Advertisement

"You may wonder who LuLu is so we're sharing a bit about her and why her memory is honored," explained Annemarie Furey, owner of Product Think Tank.

LuLu was one of the many pugs of Tom and Yvonne Fugate of The Collection in Waitsfield. She was small, fawn-colored, and had a ton of energy. LuLu loved to engage with others on the sidewalk and would stop to take a drink from the water bowl on her daily walks. Yvonne Fugate once noted that she seemed to prefer that water bowl to others so it became nicknamed "LuLu's water."

Goose and Cheryl Patty out for a walk and stopping at LuLu's water bowl.

During the pandemic we've lost people and pets. While only 15 months old, LuLu passed away unexpectedly from what was thought to be pug dog encephelitus.

"She may be gone, but her water bowl is still placed outside in her memory, and her photo is still up on Product Think Tank's website (being held by a model). What a spunky bundle of love she was," Furey said.