Update: After The Valley Reporter went to press on January 26, the Waitsfield town clerk Jennifer Peterson reported that Waitsfield Select Board candidate Todd White had withdrawn his consent to run for that board.

The deadline to file to run for office at Town Meeting this year was Monday, January 24, and candidates from Warren to Duxbury did so.

In a normal year, candidates would need to gather signatures on a petition and also file a consent form. This year, as happened last year, the Vermont Legislature passed a bill that removed the signature requirement for another year. Governor Phil Scott signed that bill into law last week on January 19.

In Warren, incumbent select board members are seeking reelection. Bob Ackland is seeking reelection to a two-year seat. Devin Klein is seeking reelection to a two-year seat. Camilla Behn and Andy Cunningham are seeking reelection to three-year seats. Doug Bergstein is running for moderator. Jonathan Clough is not seeking reelection to his three-year seat on the Harwood Unified Union School District Board and no one else has announced plans to run for that seat.

WAITSFIELD

In Waitsfield, Jordan Gonda is running for reelection to a three-year term on the select board and Chach Curtis is running for reelection to a two-year term on the select board. Jennifer Stella is challenging Gonda for the three-year seat and Todd White is challenging Curtis for the two-year seat. David Babich is running for a five-year term as a library trustee and Laura Brines is running for a five-year term on the cemetery commission. Bobbie Rood is running for a two-year term on the Harwood. Unified Union School District Board. Jeremy Tretiak, who previously held that seat, is not seeking reelection.

Ted Joslin is running for a lister position as well as town agent and Bob Cook is running for a trustee of cemetery funds position. Town clerk Jennifer Peterson is running for a one-year term as delinquent tax collector.

FAYSTON

In Fayston, select board member Chuck Martel is running for reelection and no one has stepped forward to run for the Harwood Unified Union School District Board seat that Tim Jones currently holds and which expires on Town Meeting Day, March 1, 2022.

MORETOWN

In Moretown, select board chair Tom Martin is running for reelection to a one-year term while board member Don Wexler is seeking reelection to a one-year term. Board member John Hoogenboom is seeking reelection to a three-year seat on the board. Tom Chenette is seeking a term as first constable and Clarence Wood is seeking the second constable position. Mark Austin is seeking a seat on the cemetery commission, Craig Eilers is seeking a one-year delinquent tax collector position. Stephen McGill is seeking the town moderator position and Cherilyn Brown, town clerk, is seeking the trustee of public funds position. Three people are running for library trustee. Alison Dellner is seeking a three-year seat on the board, Debra Feldman is seeking a one-year seat on that board as is Ann Kassells.

DUXBURY

In Duxbury, Dan Senning is seeking the town moderator position. Maureen Harvey is seeking reelection as the town clerk and treasurer. Craig Gibb, Jamie Irving, Mari Pratt and Mike Marotto are seeking reelection to one-year terms on the select board while Dick Charland is seeking reelection to a three-year seat on the board. Nate Isham is running for constable and as a lister. Ann Harvey is running for the budget committee, Maureen Harvey is running for the delinquent tax collector. Cindy Senning is running to fill the final two years of a seat on the Harwood Unified Union School District Board and no one is running to fill the three-year seat on that board which is held by Torrey Smith and expires on Town Meeting Day.

WATERBURY

In Waterbury, Victoria Taravella is running for a three-year term on the Harwood Unified Union School District Board and no one has come forward to run for the balance of a two-year unexpired term on that board. Michael Bard is running for a three-year seat on the select board and Matthew Abair, Alyssa Johnson, Flora Scott and Elisabeth Walton are vying for two one-year seats on the select board.