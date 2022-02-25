At the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) board meeting on February 16, Superintendent Brigid Nease discussed measures to relax masking requirements in local schools where 80% or more of students are fully vaccinated and published a letter detailing the district’s plan on February 17. As of March 2, masks will no longer be required outdoors at HUUSD schools. The district will assess COVID data in the week following break, which ends on March 2, with the possibility of removing masks indoors as early as March 14.

Here is a link to Nease's letter: https://huusd.org/blog/response-plan-to-covid-19-post-winter-break