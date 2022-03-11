Due to the recent delivery issues the local post offices are having, The Valley Reporter is offering a special limited-time offer to our local subscribers in the 05673, 05674 and 05660 areas who are not having their Valley Reporters delivered to their rural mailboxes.

Commencing with The Valley Reporter’s March 17 issue, Valley Reporter subscribers who have their mail delivered by rural route may opt to also receive their VR digitally.

Just call The Valley Reporter office at 802-496-3607, ask for Pat Clark, publisher, and supply an email address to receive the VR in your email inbox on Thursday a.m. This offer will be good for the issues of March 17, 24, 31, and April 7 at no additional charge.