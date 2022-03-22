Due to road conditions, buses will not be traveling on many town roads. These closures and altered transportation plans are expected to be in place through Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Duxbury - Crossett Hill, River Road, Stevens Brook, and Camels Hump Roads

Families of elementary students who live on Crossett Hill Road can meet bus 5 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 2:52 PM

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the intersection to Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 3:54 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Stevens Brook Road can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3:43 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Camels Hump Road or River Road can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the East end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 2:50 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the East end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 3:50 PM.

Fayston - Center Fayston, and Kew Vasseur Roads

Families of elementary students who live on Center Fayston or Kew Vasseur Roads can meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston Road and Sharpshooter Road at 3 PM or at the intersection of Bragg Hill Road and Phen Basin at 2:43 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston Road and Sharpshooter Road at 3:55 PM or at the intersection of Bragg Hill Road and Phen Basin at 4:05 PM.

Moretown - Moretown Common Road, Howes Road, South Hill Road, Jones Brook Road, Steven’s Brook Road, and River Road

There will be NO transportation for Bus 11 today.

Families of elementary students who live on Stevens Brook Road can meet bus 9 at the intersection of Stevens Brook Road and Route 100B at 2:32 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 9 at the parking lot at the intersection of steven’s Brook Road and Route 100B at 3:45 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on River Road and Jones Brook Road can meet bus 9 at the corner of River Road and Route 100B at 2:40 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 9 at the corner of River Road and Route 100B at 4:00 PM.

Waitsfield - Brook Road, and Common Road

Families of elementary students who live on Brook Road can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook Road and Joslin Hill Road at 2:45 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook Road and Joslin Hill Road at 3:55 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Common Road can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Common Road and Joslin Hill Road at 2:43 PM .

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 13 at the intersection of Common Road and Joslin Hill Road at 3:51 PM.

Warren – Prickly Mountain, Plunkton Road, Airport Road, West Hill Road, Inferno Road

Families of elementary students who live on Airport Road can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Airport Road and East Warren Road at 2:35 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Airport Road and East Warren Road at 4:08 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Prickly Mountain or Plunkton Road South of Fuller Hill Road can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Fuller Hill Road and Plunkton Road at 2:53 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus W1 at the Intersection of Fuller Hill Road and Plunkton Road at 4:20 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on West Hill Road or Inferno Road can meet bus W2 at the Intersection of Lincoln Gap Road and West Hill Road at 2:40 PM or at the Sugarbush Fire Station at 2:55 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus W2 at the Intersection of Lincoln Gap Road and West Hill Road at 4:10 PM or at the Sugarbush Fire Station at 4:25 PM.

Waterbury - Gregg Hill Road, Perry Hill Road, Ripley Road, Valley View Road, Lonesome Trail, Little River Road, and Shaw Mansion Road, Twin Peaks Road, Keeland Flats Trailer Park, and Blush Hill Road North of Lonesome Trail

Families of elementary students who live on Gregg Hill Road can meet bus 2 at the South end of Gregg Hill Road at the intersection of Route 100 at 2:55 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 2 at the South end of Gregg Hill Road at the intersection of Route 100 at 3:58 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Sweet Road, Valley View Road, or the North end of Shaw Mansion Road can meet bus 3 at the North end of Shaw Mansion Road at the Intersection of Loomis Hill Road at 2:55 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 3 at the North End of Shaw Mansion Road at the Intersection of Loomis Hill Road at 4PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Lonesome Trail or Blush Hill Road North of Lonesome Trail can meet bus 4 at the Intersection of Lonesome Trail and Blush Hill Road at 2:45 PM

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 4 at the Intersection of Lonesome Trail and Blush Hill Road at 3:45 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Ripley Road, the South end of Shaw Mansion Road, or Perry Hill Road can meet bus 7 at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 2:55 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 7 at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 4 PM.

Families of elementary students who live on Twin Peaks Road can meet bus 8 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 2:49 PM.

Families of Middle/high school students can meet bus 8 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 3:54 PM.