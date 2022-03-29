The Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA), the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Casella Resource Solutions are sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Harwood Union High School from 8 to 8:30 a.m. for businesses and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents. This collection event is for residents of Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury. For those outside of these towns there is a $20 registration fee and no free disposal of 10 additional units of household hazardous waste (HHW).

This year there are changes in the HHW collection. All small businesses that want to participate in the HHW collection must preregister with their disposal inventory and volume no later than March 31, 2022. Business waste will only be accepted between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Register with inventory at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and organizers will determine the cost of disposal. Payment will be due at the time of the collection. Place all HHW in the car trunk or bed of a pickup truck.

Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and fluorescent light tubes will not be accepted at this event. People can bring CFLs and tubes to Kenyon’s True Value Hardware or Bisbee’s Ace Hardware in Waitsfield or Aubuchon’s Hardware or Waterbury True Value Hardware in Waterbury.

Some other wastes can’t be accepted including: radioactive wastes such as some smoke detectors (return them to the retailer or manufacturer), propane tanks and other compressed gases should be returned to the retailer, infectious wastes (contact doctor’s office or hospital for safe disposal); prescription drugs (participate in a DEA Drug Take Back program) and explosives such as ammunition and flares (contact the state police for instructions in proper handling and disposal.

Mercury-added products: Items such as thermometers, mercury thermostats, switches, medical and scientific instruments and mercury batteries will be accepted at this event. People can swap a mercury fever thermometer for a digital thermometer, one per family.

The Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) has developed a system that will provide a coupon that must be filled out by the person who brings a mercury thermostat to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. The cover of the thermostat must be included with the product. People will get a receipt and a mail-back coupon that will be redeemed for $5 after the TRC receives the thermostat and the coupon.

People can bring household pesticides, all architectural paint (oil-based and latex), primary batteries and up to 10 additional gallons of household hazardous chemicals at no charge. There is a fee of $5 a gallon for liquid or $5 a pound for solid hazardous chemicals over the amount described above.

Both single-use batteries (primary) and Ni-Cd and small sealed lead rechargeable batteries can be recycled as a result of Vermont’s product stewardship laws. The single-use batteries include non-rechargeable alkaline, carbon-zinc dry cell and lithium metal batteries. Waterbury True Value Hardware Store, Aubuchon’s Hardware, in Waterbury and Bisbee’s Hardware, Kenyon’s and the Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield collect primary and rechargeable batteries from cellphones, power tools and other electronic equipment at no charge. People can bring various batteries during the household hazardous waste collection.

A second HHW collection will be held at Harwood on August 20, 2022. For information contact John Malter at 802-244-7373.