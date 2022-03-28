Green Lantern Solar, Waterbury, a commercial and community solar developer leveraging its financing and project expertise to deliver a clean energy future, is sponsoring Harwood’s high school senior, Ava Thurston, in this week’s Canadian National XC Championships & U.S. Super Tour Finals. Being held in Whistler, British Columbia, this event is one of the largest gatherings of the most talented skiers from both Canada and the U.S.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old Waterbury, VT, native, who races for local club ski team, Mansfield Nordic Club and Harwood Union High School, is fresh off a clean sweep at the Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships in Minneapolis, MN, where she took all four gold medals in her age division.

“I’m excited to get the chance to mix it up with some speedy older skiers!” said Thurston

Green Lantern Solar has sponsored Thurston for several years, including helping to send her to race internationally where she has consistently earned a spot as one of the world’s top junior (under 20) skiers. The company is committed to a mission of community support that includes sponsorship of numerous local nonprofits, sports clubs and local renewable energy and environmental awareness events.