Kari Dolan is seeking reelection to the House of Representatives’ two-seat Washington-2 District, which includes Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren. “I am honored to represent our district for the past few years,” said Kari Dolan. “I am running for reelection because I want to continue to support our neighbors, businesses, communities, families, and the environment.”

Dolan was elected in 2018 and serves on the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife committee, where she led the passage of bills that address federal funding for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, toxics, clean water, and equity issues. Dolan also volunteered with the labor department during the pandemic to help businesses and people navigate unemployment assistance with a caseload of nearly 150 people and businesses.

Dolan is active in a number of caucuses including the Rural Economic Development Caucus, the Tourism Caucus, the Social Justice Caucus, and the Climate Solutions Caucus’ Resilience subgroup.

“These caucuses are critical for leveraging local concerns, building partnerships across political parties, and finding common ground. The Rural Economic Development and Tourism Caucuses help me to leverage our towns’ economic concerns. The climate resiliency work builds on my past experience in flood recovery as the state National Flood Insurance Program manager. The Social Justice Caucus has helped me to identify and support anti-racist policies,” she said.

Dolan served on civic boards and organizations for many years. Dolan was a member of the Waitsfield Select Board and coached soccer and lacrosse. She was also on the Waitsfield Planning Commission, and board member with the Mad River Planning District and the Friends of the Mad River. When not in session, she works at the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The numerous in-person and remote conversations I have had over the past few years help me identify key priorities to work on, including housing, workforce development, broadband expansion, economic recovery, and the environment. I will continue to advocate for our farm, forest, tourism, and outdoor recreation-based businesses, as well as for policies to support our vibrant and bike- and pedestrian-friendly village areas. I will continue to be a strong advocate for the environment because of its link to our economy, our health, and our kids’ and grandkids’ future. I believe that I have the knowledge, experience, listening skills, commitment to problem-solving, and energy to make a positive difference in our communities and people’s lives,” she added.