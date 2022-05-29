Bridget Grace, a Washington County deputy state’s attorney, is running for state’s attorney. Current Washington County state’s attorney Rory Thibault recently announced his run for attorney general. Grace has been serving as a deputy state’s attorney under Thibault since 2019. Grace previously worked in private practice as a criminal defense attorney and public defender. Grace also serves on the Vermont Board of Bar Examiners (a group called upon to proctor and grade the exam all attorneys must pass to practice law in Vermont).

“I look forward to continuing the great work and partnerships our office has formed with the community and other stakeholders, including those in advocacy, prevention and law enforcement. As someone who was born here, graduated high school here, and now raising my kids here, we all know Washington County is a safe place to live, work and do business, but we’re not immune to big city problems,” Grace said.

Issues such as domestic violence, substance abuse, and mental health cases are in the forefront of today’s courts and all have a direct link to the success of our communities. These will be among the issues our office will focus on. As a current deputy state’s attorney and experienced litigator, I have, and will continue to put victims first. My plan is to continue working hard for our communities while maintaining a thoughtful balance between all victims, community expectations, and holding people accountable for their actions,” she added.”

Grace, 39, a Washington County native, was born at Central Vermont Hospital, raised in Warren, and graduated from Harwood Union High School. Grace went on to graduate from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in 2003 and received her law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2007. Grace resides in Fayston with her partner, Mike Bishop, a realtor, and together they have four kids ages 11-17.