Addison West opened in Waitsfield on June 4 and owner Monique Bonner and manager Anna Mays reported that it was a busy opening day and people were excited to see the building that housed The Store for decades reopen.

Inside, the building has had quite the facelift with walls brightened, a portion of the overhead balcony removed, lending an open airy feeling to the new space.

Bonner and Mays reported that the upstairs space in the former barn cannot be used until a fire escape is built, and said that once that happens, that space will be used for classes and seminars on topics ranging from making cocktails to decorating to floral design and more.

Bonner has another Addison West store in Middlebury where she also sells home goods, but noted that that space is only 700 square feet. She said she has a lot more space in Waitsfield and that people can shop either store online. Both stores offer home goods, kitchen wares, art, leather goods, some clothing and more.

Mays said that Addison West will be offering floral bouquets as well as design in the coming weeks.

At the back of the building is a commercial kitchen where cooking classes used to be held. Such classes are on hold for now as the kitchen does not meet current fire safety codes.

The business will be open seven days a week and hours may vary seasonally. Visit www.theaddisonwest.com for more information.