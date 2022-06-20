Senator Ann Cummings has confirmed that she is seeking reelections to the Vermont State Senate representing the new Washington County Senate District. Cummings has represented Washington County in the Senate since 1998. She presently chairs the finance committee which oversees taxes, insurance, securities, utilities and fees.

This year Cummings said she was proud of the work her committee did to significantly reduce property tax rates, at the same time funding universal school meals and setting aside money for PCB remediation in the state’s schools. The committee also returned $40 million to taxpayers in the form of tax credits.

“We tried to share the state’s present revenue boom with as many people as possible,” she said.

Cummings also led her committee in establishing the Communications Union Districts which establish the structure for providing high speed broadband to every home and business in Vermont.

“We made the most significant investment in broadband deployment, $30,000,000, in Vermont’s history and we plan on investing even more when federal infrastructure funds arrive. Access to broadband is essential for the success of our businesses, schools and families,” she said.

Cummings said that the next Legislature will face challenging issues, climate change, school safety, the housing shortage, workforce development, equity, the cost of health care, access to affordable child care and protecting our natural environment among them.

“I bring to these challenging times a proven ability to bring people together to find a common way forward. With democracy under attack nationally, it is more important than ever that all citizens are heard with respect and feel connected to their government.” Cummings can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .