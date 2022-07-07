Knot Thursday this week will be held at Bridge Street from 4 to 7 p.m. The conservation commission, interns and volunteers will be concentrating attention on the beach area. Good progress will depend on a good turnout, said Waitsfield Conservation Commission chair Curt Lindberg.

"We made tremendous progress last week at Lareau Swim Hole. Fifteen volunteers and UVM interns finished smothering the site to the south of the swim hole access, cleared lots of knotweed along the path to the beach and along the beach. With the completion of the mowing site to the north of the beach access we are now at a point where the work required to maintain all this progress will be less intense. Great job everyone. We have much to be proud of," Lindberg said.

"On Monday, July 11, from 9 a.m. through a picnic lunch, we'll be hosting a visit of 10 teenagers from Azerbaijan who are visiting the U.S. to learn about community service, leadership and conservation. The visit will take place at Lareau Swim Hole. It would be great if a few of you could join us to welcome our student visitors, talk about our knotweed initiative, and do some work together. Please let me know if you're interested. The visit will conclude with a lunch together. Waitsfield based PH International -- whose mission is to build strong global communities by fostering civic engagement and cross-cultural learning -- is organizing the students' visit to the U.S.," Lindberg added.