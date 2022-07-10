Throughout much of the pandemic, Green Mountain Transit (GMT) has been able to maintain a consistent level of local bus service but now due to some recent reductions in staffing levels, GMT proposed some temporary reductions in bus service in Central Vermont.

“Our goal is to reduce service to meet our current staffing level,” said Jon Moore, general manager for GMT, “which will allow passengers to plan for the disruptions instead of learning about changes day-by-day.”

The following temporary service reductions will go into effect on July 18, 2022:

The #89 City Commuter route will operate every 60 minutes, Monday-Saturday. This route currently operates every 30 minutes.

The #84 US2 Commuter Midday will be temporarily suspended. Rural Community Transit (RCT) will continue to operate AM and PM service on this route. See schedule https://www.riderct.org/client_media/files/routes/shuttle/RCT-Map.US2-Communter.B.8.28.20.pdf.

The #93 Northfield Commuter Midday will be temporarily suspended.

MyRide by GMT service will operate with fewer vehicles Monday-Friday, resulting in increased wait times for this service.

GMT has increased recruitment strategies to hire for new full- and part-time bus operators in Washington County (as well as other service regions) and plans to restore the above services as staffing levels allow. A transit operator posting can be found online at www.RideGMT.com/careers. GMT provides paid CDL training for candidates who can provide exceptional customer service to the public.

For specific questions or comments related to the changes, please contact Jamie Smith, director of planning and marketing at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 802-540-2468.

For more information on GMT’s current open positions: www.RideGMT.com/careers