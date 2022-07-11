On Tuesday, June 28, Lieutenant Governor candidate Charlie Kimbell went for a ride with the Mad River Rippers on the Evolution and Revolution trails in Waitsfield.

“Those kids can ride!” said Kimbell. “It is great to see the community of families riding together, helping each other and just enjoying the trail network.”

Kimbell is running for Vermont Lieutenant Governor in the Democratic Primary on August 9. Kimbell joined the Tuesday night ride at the invitation of a member of the Mad River Riders, Tom Spencer. “I knew Charlie was a mountain biker and it was a great way for him to meet the families and for them to meet him. The weather was perfect and the trail conditions were as well. A great night.”

Lt. Governor candidate Charlie Kimbell, on righ leaning against rock with gold helmet, and

the Mad River Valley Rippers after a mountain bike ride.

Members of the Montpelier Area Mountain Bike Association (MAMBA) also rode the Advanced Loop section of trails off Lareau Field. “They rode up the trails before riding back down. We took a shuttle up Tucker Hill to make it a more family-friendly experience,” said Kimbell. “Next time I’ll ride up and maybe hit Cyclone too.”

“I wanted to understand the summer outdoor recreation economy in the Mad River Valley,” said Kimbell. “The skiing is easy to understand and hard to miss. It is the summer scene that is a little hard to quantify.” Kimbell cited the recent grant from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) for the Hub at the intersection of Routes 100 and 17 as an indication of the existing recreation assets and the potential. “The $408,000 grant to the Mad River Valley Recreation District is a big investment in outdoor recreation by the state. I only got to see a sliver of the trails from Lareau Field, but it is a really great sliver. This is good for The Valley and great for Vermont,” said Kimbell.

