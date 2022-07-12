Applications from Vermont nonprofit organizations for the Lawson's Finest Liquids 2023 Sunshine Fund calendar are open. Created to assist nonprofits that support the environment and the people of Vermont, the Sunshine Fund is the center of Lawson's Social Impact Program.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids supports its staff through a living wage and benefit package. This approach enables the company to leverage the generosity of its taproom and retail store guests by accepting donations -- in lieu of tips -- for the Sunshine Fund. All of the money raised through the Sunshine Fund goes directly to Vermont-based nonprofit organizations.

“The Sunshine Fund, a part of our Social Impact Program, raises funds for nonprofits that support community vitality where our neighbors thrive and the beautiful Green Mountains are protected and enjoyed. By working together, we can make great strides in enhancing the quality of life for the people and environment that make living in Vermont special,” says co-owner Karen Lawson.

Every year, Lawson’s Finest Liquids selects local nonprofits as Sunshine Fund recipients based on application criteria. Each recipient organization then gets put “On Tap” at the Waitsfield Taproom and Retail Store, meaning it receives 100% of the donations left by guests during the designated period of time. Last year the Sunshine Fund supported 12 different nonprofits, raising a total of $239,832, including a $10,768 donation to Pathways Vermont, an organization that provides human-centered mental health services and resources that support diverse roads to wellness, and a $31,822 donation to Dragonheart Vermont, an organization working to strengthen and empower breast cancer survivors through dragon boating, inspiring teamwork, fitness and community giving. In 2022 the Sunshine Fund will double the number of supported organizations to 24. Since its 2018 inception, the Sunshine Fund has donated over $926,352 to 62 Vermont organizations.

Past Sunshine Fund recipients have included the Peace & Justice Center of Vermont, The Kelly Brush Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Vermont Foodbank, Vermont Veterans Fund and many more. Given the location of Lawson’s Finest, priority is given to Mad River Valley and Washington County nonprofits that focus on healthy communities, food and economic security, and natural resource protection and sustainable recreation in Vermont’s beloved Green Mountains.

Vermont nonprofits interested in becoming a Sunshine Fund recipient in 2023 can apply at https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/sip/sunshine-fund/ and all applications must be received by August 31 at 5 p.m. To learn more about the Sunshine Fund and the SIP, visit www.lawsonsfinest.com/sip/.