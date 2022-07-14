The Vermont Department of Health is making free, rapid antigen tests for COVID available to towns, libraries and community pantries and food shelves.

The Warren Library and the Joslin Library have requested tests. Warren Library director Marie Schmukal said the library had received its tests and they are available for distribution, one test kit per person. The Joslin Memorial Library tests are available and one test kit per person is being distributed, according to library director Jason Butler. Tests are available during library operating hours. The Warren Public Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10-6; Tuesday and Saturday, 9-2. The Joslin Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday, 10-5; Saturday 10-2. The library tests are available to all members of the public.

The town of Warren, through its health officer Jeff Campbell, requested tests and received them. One test kit is available per person. Waitsfield, through its health officer Fred Messer, has requested tests. Waitsfield’s plans for distribution are not known.

Fayston has also ordered the tests and they are available by calling the town office for a pick-up appointment while supplies last (802-496-2454).