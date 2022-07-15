After the Vermont Primary Election on August 9, The Valley Reporter will no longer be accepting letters of endorsement for political candidates. While The Valley Reporter will not be making space for endorsements on its editorial pages, The Valley Reporter will continue to provide space for endorsements in the form of block advertising. For a tiered fee (see below), people can support their candidate in the paper, as well as with paid endorsement ads on the website and in the newsletter websites.

“We understand this is a departure from our previous policy. We feel it is important to keep our editorial pages open to discuss issues of the day. We appreciate your support for your local newspaper and your understanding, and we look forward to the upcoming election season,” said Pat Clark, co-owner and publisher of The Valley Reporter.

In terms of letters of endorsement for the primary, letters of 75 words or less will be accepted through July 18 for publication in the July 21 print issue. Letters received after that will run online or in the newspaper’s newsletter until July 26.

Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75.