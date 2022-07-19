business news

Ellis is new program manager for MRV Community Fund

Jill Ellis, Fayston, is the new program manager for the Mad River Valley Community Fund. Ellis replaces outgoing program manager Rebecca Baruzzi later this week. Baruzzi is leaving the position to run for the state Legislature. The Mad River Valley Community Fund is a nonprofit that has supported neighbors in need with financial assistance for the last 30 years. Board chair Ashley Woods said that under Baruzzi's tenure, the community fund has expanded its focus to providing support for programs that assist locals with housing, transportation and child care.

“Rebecca has been an incredible force to help modernize the MRVCF. Instead of being a solely reactive board, we have converted to a much more proactive operation. We are excited to see what our new program manager, Jill Ellis, will bring to the table," said Woods.

Ellis lives in Fayston and has been involved in the community through her 10-plus years of volunteering in schools and service on the Fayston and Harwood Unified Union School District school boards. “I am returning to the workforce after 10 years and am looking forward to having a position that has real impact on the community and the people in it."

Ellis has worked in both the insurance and financial services industries.

“Jill’s experience working with our community on behalf of our schools gives us a great opportunity to continue our mission of neighbors helping neighbors and I am very excited to combine her strengths to our team,” said board member Troy Kingsbury.

To learn more about the Mad River Valley Community Fund visit mrvcommunityfund.org or call Jill Ellis, program manager at 802-461-6241.

Mad River Valley Rotary fundraiser

The Mad River Valley Rotary Club is holding a fundraising collaboration with the von Trapp Greenhouse, Waitsfield. Sally and Tobi von Trapp have offered to open their display garden at 208 Common Road, Waitsfield, to visitors on July 22 and 23, August 5 and 6, August 19 and 20 and September 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 per adult, children under 18 free. Rotary members and friends will staff the event and handle ticket sales. All funds raised will go back to the community through Rotary grants.

In 1992, Tobi von Trapp began preparing the site of the large display garden beyond the retail section of the property. For four years he planted and tilled in cover crops of buckwheat, sunflowers and winter rye. In 1996 he designed the beds on the eastern half of the site and built a pergola across the eastern end. Two years later he prepared the beds on the western side and fashioned a fountain and pool using large rocks from the property.

“Visitors came to the garden all summer long to enjoy its beauty in the magnificent mountain setting,” said Rotary spokesperson Jane Macan.

“The von Trapp Greenhouse and display garden closed almost one year ago. Rotary is grateful to have the opportunity to share this unique community asset over the scheduled eight days,” she added.

Purchase tickets here: https://square.link/u/6FdH8XhY

Kingsbury Companies has been awarded two projects in northern New Hampshire.

The Bretton Woods wastewater treatment facility project consists of the removal, dewatering and disposal of sewage sludge from two existing aerated lagoons, the installation of two new 60 mil HDPE liners and the replacement of the aeration system. The facility treats wastewater from several residential and commercial members in the White Mountain Range including Bretton Woods Ski Area. Work began in early May and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

The recently awarded water system intake replacement project in Canaan, NH, consists of the replacement of the existing intake on the Canaan Street Lake. Work includes 1,350 LF of HDPE submarine transmission pipe, connected to a new intake screen, and 1,050 LF of buried HDPE transmission pipe from the lake shore to the existing treatment facility. This water system is the largest drinking water source in the town of Canaan and supplies water to approximately 600 residents and local businesses. Work is expected to take place in the summer of 2022.

“Kingsbury is excited to be assisting both of these communities in improving their wastewater and water systems to better serve their communities for many years to come,” said spokesperson Courtney Severy.