The Lutsky family of Waitsfield is raising money for the Everybody Wins! literacy program at Waitsfield Elementary School. Everybody Wins! Vermont mentors volunteer their time to read to children at school during lunch. The organization’s website says this year, 1,200 children and their mentors read together at 21 schools throughout the state. Marci Lutsky works for Everybody Wins! and her family will participate in the annual Race to the Top fundraiser for the program on August 28.

This summer, Waitsfield Elementary students Mirah and Spencer Lutsky have been making challah bread to sell and deliver to Valley locals on Fridays to raise funds for the literacy program at their school.

“We are making challah to raise money for the event and organization,” mother Marci Lutsky said. “My kids go to Waitsfield Elementary School. While they are not in the Everybody Wins! program, many of their friends are and they know the impact it has had on them. My kids have always had a strong interest in literacy. We have two more dates when we will be selling challah in August – on August 5 and August 19.” Contact Marci Lutsky at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to order challah.

Everybody Wins! Vermont is recruiting mentors for the 2022-2023 school year. Those interested in volunteering to read with a student for an hour a week at Waitsfield Elementary School can sign up at https://everybodywinsvermont.org/become-a-mentor/