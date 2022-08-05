Trooper John Gildea reports: On August 4, 2022, at approximately 6:09 a.m. Vermont State Police, Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department and EMS, as well as Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 17, Fayston.

Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer had gone off the roadway and down an embankment. The operator, Kevin Ramos, age 27, of Laredo, TX, sustained minor injuries to his hand. The vehicle's passenger, Ruben Garcia, was transported to UVMC with suspected back injuries.

VT Route 17 was closed for hours while crews worked to remove the vehicles.