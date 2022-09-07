The private micro school, Mysa School, is opening its doors in its new location in downtown Waitsfield this fall. The school opened its Vermont campus at the Cricket Club at Mad River Glen last fall after serving Valley students remotely during the pandemic. The school began in Washington, D.C., and expanded into the Mad River Valley last year due to local interest in alternative learning paths. Curricula are personalized based on each student’s needs and interests.

Mysa’s 2022-2023 school year kicks off in its new space in the red building adjacent to Barrie Fisher Photography and the 40 Bridge Street shop on Main Street on September 6. This year, 13 students are enrolled in grades 4-11 at the school.

Mysa’s website says, “Our first year was dedicated to building a culture of curiosity, courage, and kindness. Year two finds Mysa VT in our new home at 4429 Main Street in Waitsfield, Vermont, in the historic Bridge Street district. Mysa students have access to the Mad River Path, the Waitsfield Public Library, and many locally-owned businesses!”

“The new space is a bit more centrally located and we will be able to take advantage of the businesses and resources nearby -- to do things like walk over to the library or the students are pretty committed to getting rid of knotweed so perhaps spend some time on the river weeding -- things like that,” Mysa School founder and head of school Siri Fiske said. “Mostly it is just nice to have a place we know we can stay for a while.”