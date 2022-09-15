The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot clinic opened in Waitsfield last Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10, and were well attended. Over 400 people got a shot according to Mark Podgwaite of Waterbury Ambulance Service which is managing the clinics.

The new booster, which is designed to prevent infection and serious illness from the Omicron variants of the virus, will continue to be offered in Waitsfield at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Podgwaite said that WASI with its partners from the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, Northfield Ambulance Service and the UVM nursing program are also operating a vaccine clinic at 58 East View Terrace, off of Airport Road in Berlin that is open Monday through Saturday starting this week.

That clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. It is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Podgwaite said that there is an adequate supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster and he said that flu shots will be available at the clinic as soon as the state of Vermont signs off on the distribution plan.

Those who have already gotten a bivalent COVID booster can return to any state-run clinic for a flu shot when they are available. Appointments are not needed or available for the shots.

Getting the new type of COVID booster does require people to fill out some initial paperwork, which the person administering the shot will review before giving the injection. People are asked to wait 15 minutes after their booster to ensure they have no adverse reactions to it.