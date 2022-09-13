The Valley Reporter will host a candidate forum for the four people vying for election to two Washington-7 seats in the Vermont State House.

The forum will take place via Zoom on Monday, September 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The forum can be viewed by participating in the Zoom call or by streaming it live on the Mad River Valley Television website (mrvtv.com). It will also be simultaneously broadcast on Waitsfield Cable channels. The public is invited to attend and post questions in the chat. Members of the public can also email questions for the candidates to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The link for the Zoom call will be on www.valleyreporter.com and in each of the two newsletters prior to the event, on The Valley Reporter Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheValleyReporter), twitter (@valleyreporter) and in print.

The candidates include Democrats Dara Torre, Moretown; incumbent Kari Dolan, Waitsfield; and Independents Rebecca Baruzzi, Fayston, and Gene Bifano, Warren.

Valley Reporter staff will have prepared questions and will intersperse those with questions from the audience, the public, etc. Candidates will be asked to provide a one-minute opening statement and a one-minute closing statement. Answers to each question must be answered in one minute.

Voters will elect two of the four candidates at the General Election in November and those representatives will begin serving in the Vermont Legislature in January 2023.

Send questions for the candidates to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.