business news

Ireland is appointed Waitsfield emergency management coordinator

Claire Ireland has been named Waitsfield’s new emergency management coordinator.

Ireland was appointed to the post by the Waitsfield Select Board at a September 12 meeting after meeting with Fred Messer, emergency management director, and a member of the select board as well as town administrator Annie Decker-Dell’Isola.

The emergency management coordinator (EMC) assists the emergency management director (EMD) in managing the local emergency management organization, including supporting the incident commander during a natural or man-made disaster affecting the safety and welfare of the citizens of Waitsfield.

In a letter of interest to the select board Ireland said she’d worked for several years in disaster response and wild land firefighting with an emphasis on volunteer coordination, communications, and data management.

“During that time, I responded to major incidents across the county, as well as worked with communities in Missouri on ongoing basis to support local disaster preparedness and planning efforts,” she wrote.

While she is now working in natural resources conservation in nonprofit and operational management, she noted that mission-driven emergency management work is still a passion.

Correlate to acquire Aegis Renewable Energy

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc, Boise, Idaho, (Correlate), a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean energy solutions provider for all North America, has announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire Waitsfield-based Aegis Renewable Energy Inc.

Aegis is a commercial, industrial and community solar company focused on solar project development and EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) services in the eastern United States. Upon completion, Correlate’s acquisition of Aegis Renewable Energy will provide the company strategic abilities to capitalize on the Northeast renewable energy market. Per a Correlate press release, the company intends to utilize Aegis’ deep regulatory knowledge, project fulfillment, and operations and maintenance capabilities to deliver on and expand its project backlog in the region.

Todd Michaels, Correlate’s CEO and president, stated, “Upon completion of this key acquisition, Correlate will add to its highly experienced team and will bring proven success to the Northeast market as a leading renewable energy project developer while creating a compelling fit for expanding Correlate’s energy optimization platform.”

The acquisition will also conclude a year-long search by Aegis.

“Our search was focused on finding the best strategic fit to match our growth, culture, diversification, and strength of leadership goals,” shared Nils Behn, CEO of Aegis. “After rejecting several offers from other companies, we were approached by Correlate and it became apparent very quickly that they hit the mark on all fronts. We couldn’t be happier with our decision to join their team."

The Correlate website is located at https://www.correlateinfra.com/

Ivy Computers breaks ground on new building

On Wednesday afternoon, September 14, Ivy Computer hosted a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the anticipated construction of a new 22,000-square-foot office building on their current campus in Waterbury Center. Representatives from several state agencies, including commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development Joan Goldstein and Jamie Stewart, executive director of the Vermont Economic Development Corporation, were on hand for the celebration.

Founded in 1986, Ivy Computer is the producer of software tools specific to the trash hauling industry, most prominently a business management product (Trash Flow) and a money processing platform (Trash Billing). Ivy’s continuing growth has allowed the company to steadily increase hiring, and staff increases dictate a need for more space to accommodate that growth.

The new building will be powered by the sun, with geothermal heating and cooling, and no fossil fuels and will be Well-insulated with plenty of natural light.

Participation in the Vermont Employment Growth Initiative (VEGI), a program orchestrated by the Vermont Economic Development Corporation, will enable this project to move forward in a more near-term manner than originally anticipated. The VEGI program offers monetary assistance to businesses that have been approved to earn the incentive and who then meet performance requirements.

“At Ivy Computer, we're very proud to be part of the VEGI program, and we're devoted to continuing to grow our company while being part of a positive contribution to the Vermont economy. Our current staff count of 61 is anticipated to approach 100 employees by 2025, and our new building will certainly enhance our productivity," said Jessica Cook, Ivy’s finance and human resources manager.

Ivy Computer has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work in Vermont” for the last four years, in the Vermont Business Magazine annual polls of current staff participants.

For more information about Ivy Computer visit: https://www.ivycomputer.com/