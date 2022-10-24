Marit Tardy celebrated for 48 years of work at Sugarbush Day School

On Thursday, October 27, Sugarbush will be celebrating the retirement of longtime Sugarbush Day School teacher Marit Tardy after an incredible 48 years of employment. Tardy joined the Sugarbush Day School in 1975 and during her time at Sugarbush she cared for thousands of employees, guest, and local children in the Mad River Valley. In some cases, she has cared for three generations of a single family. To watch her in action in the nursery room is a humbling experience for most, especially new parents, resort spokesperson John Bleh said.

Her contribution to the many families of the Mad River Valley has been immense," he added.

This event is free and open to the public, with all ages encouraged to attend. The celebration will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gate House Lodge. Light apps and a cash bar will be available.

Tomasso leaving the Mad River Valley Planning District

Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) community planner Amy Tomasso is transitioning to a new role as planning coordinator at the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. She will be working with the community planning and revitalization team on a variety of new and existing initiatives including expanding the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Grant Program, supporting the Better Places Grant Program, and assisting with the Neighborhood Development Area program and village center designations, among other program areas. She is looking forward to working on initiatives that support the development of missing middle housing in Vermont.

Tomasso joined the MRVPD in November 2021 and has focused on communications and housing during her time in The Valley. Her contributions to the planning district include running the Mad River Valley Community Wellbeing Survey, which saw responses from 10% of The Valley’s population and has helped shape important conversations about housing and public spaces; helping host last week’s Mad River Valley Housing Summit; serving as a member of the Mad River Valley Dog Park Committee; and conducting the Mad River Valley Short-Term Rental Survey.

“I’m grateful to have learned so much about local planning processes during my time at the planning district,” Tomasso said. “I’m excited to apply this knowledge at the state level working on programs that will impact communities across this amazing state.”

Moretown ARPA Committee to meet

The town of Moretown received $497,711.85 from the federal government in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct aid. The Moretown Select Board charged the Moretown ARPA Committee with making recommendations for projects to fund. The committee has received numerous requests and in order to assure that there is an equitable opportunity for all, the committee will meet on October 26 to hear requests from organizations seeking assistance to address results of the pandemic and to make transformational changes that will affect Moretown. Committee members asked that those making requests be prepared to indicate how many Moretown residents are recipients of their services and how ARPA dollars will make a long-lasting difference in the services offered.

The Moretown ARPA Committee will meet at the Moretown town office at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. Please refer to the Moretown website (www.moretownvt.org) for the meeting agenda.