The Fayston road crew is replacing the town’s wooden road signs with updated metal signs that comply with state standards for visibility and 911 compliance.

The select board, at a meeting late last month, discussed what to do with the existing signs, given that community members had expressed interest in having them. At that meeting the board discussed whether signs could or should be sold for a donation to the Boyce Hill Town Forest (for mowing or other costs).

Select board member Chuck Martel suggested selling them for $50 apiece and board chair Jared Cadwell concurred. Town clerk Patti Lewis said they should be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

The signs will be stored at the town garage, per road foreman Stuart Hallstrom. Those interested in their road’s sign (or others) should contact Lewis at the town office by phone 802-496-2454 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.