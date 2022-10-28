The Valley Reporter’s annual tribute to local veterans, now in its 19th year, is devoted to the pictures, service records and stories of local veterans.

The Valley Reporter is seeking pictures and service details from vets and their families.

“We are also seeking people to suggest vets whose stories are compelling, interesting, of historical note or just worthy of a feature story,” explained newspaper editor Lisa Loomis.

Send pictures and service details (year served, where, branch of service, rank and hometown) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To suggest a vet for a feature, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .