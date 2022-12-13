This year, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) received 13 grant applications seeking a total of $50,954 and was able to fully or partially fund all 13 requests. With careful consideration of how to use its funds, the MRVRD granted $45,400, approximately $10,000 more than last year.

"The 13 organizations represent a wide range of opportunities that promote community vitality, physical fitness, appreciation for the outdoors and a high quality of life in the Mad River Valley," said board chair," Alice Rodgers. Pickleball and the MRV Dog Park applied for and received grants for the first time. The board of the MRVRD (a Union Municipal District formed in 1994) asks questions of leaders from organizations applying, reviews applications and awards grants to advance new initiatives, support essential maintenance, and continue programs vital to community recreation for residents and visitors of all ages.

MRVRD is supporting the following organizations with recreation grants in 2023:

Brooks Field was awarded $3,500 for field maintenance.

Couples Club was awarded $6,000 -- half for maintenance and operation of Couples’ Field and half to relocate the bocce court to a location onsite that is less likely to see stray balls.

Harwood Youth Basketball was awarded $4,000 for adjustable hoops at Waitsfield Elementary School.

Mad River Little League was awarded $5,000 for softball bleachers at Couples Field.

Mad River Nordic/Mad River Bill Koch League (BKL) Club was awarded $2,500 for an “event kit” to include a 10 x 10 tent, race bibs, wax box, coach radio set, portalet rentals, etc.

Mad River Path was awarded $2,000 toward vegetation management.

Mad River Riders was awarded $2,000 toward the Busternut Trail rebuild.

Mad River Ridge Runners was awarded $4,000 toward tire replacement, tool purchase and annual maintenance of the groomer.

Mad River Valley Dog Park was awarded $3,000 toward advertising, mailing, events, incentives, etc. to support the crowd funding effort underway.

Mad Valley Sports (the nonprofit hosting the Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays) was awarded $5,000 for general event support and sponsorship of the relay races.

Pickleball was awarded $1,400 for nets on wheels and equipment for keeping the courts clean.

Skatium was awarded $3,000 for a new website with e-commerce functionality.

Warren Skatepark was awarded $4,000 toward concrete and other materials.

"Annual support from Waitsfield, Warren and Fayston provides crucial funding for recreation programs, fields and trails which are vital to the quality of life and the economy of the Mad River Valley. As the popularity of outdoor recreation expands and evolves in The Valley, the MRVRD is growing to address challenges and opportunities and to facilitate a long-standing tradition of citizen engagement and collaboration," explained Laura Arnesen, rec district executive director. To learn more about the MRVRD’s strategic goals and the recreation grant program, visit mrvrd.org or contact Arnesen, MRVRD at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .