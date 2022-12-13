5th Quarter butchery and charcuterie opens in Mad River Taste Place

The 5th Quarter butchery and charcuterie opened in the Mad River Taste Place in the Mad River Green Shops last week. It features a variety of Vermont-raised meats and uses whole animals. Sausages are made in-house. 5th Quarter takes custom orders in addition to the meats it sells in the case in the Taste Place. “It’s been a good first week,” butcher and owner Josh Turka said.

Book launch at Big Picture Theater and Cafe

Waitsfield resident Erika Nichols-Frazer will launch her memoir, "Feed Me," at the Big Picture Theater and Cafe on Sunday, December 18, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and signed copies of the book will be available for purchase via cash, credit card or Venmo. The book reflects on the author's bipolar disorder, eating disorder as a young teenager, trauma, and alcohol addiction in the family through the lens of the healing power of food and community.

Nichols-Frazer is a staff writer at The Valley Reporter. She has an MFA from the Bennington Writing Seminars and has published more than 25 essays, short stories and poems in magazines such as HuffPost, River Teeth's "Beautiful Things," Asylum Magazine, Gone Lawn, Emerge Literary Journal, and others. She has taught writing and literature to adults and teens in a variety of settings and currently volunteers with Central Vermont Adult Basic Education. She will lead a memoir writing workshop at Joslin Memorial Library in Waitsfield on Thursdays in January at 1 p.m.

Valley Meade Cannabis opens

Valley Meade Cannabis opened its doors on December 1 in Waitsfield. The dispensary is owned and operated by Aron and Corey Shea who recently purchased the building on the corner of Route 17 and 100 that had housed Sage Restaurant. The Sheas are selling cannabis that they grew in Waitsfield as well as products from Green River Cannabis Company, Upstate Elevator Operators, Elmore Mountain Therapeutics and more. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Online ordering at www.ValleyMeade.com will be available in the coming days. A grand opening takes place Saturday, December 10, with a food truck from The Skinny Pancake on site and more.

Madsonian mounts new exhibit ‘Streamline Design’

The Madsonian Museum, Waitsfield, is hosting a Streamline Design exhibit starting this Thursday, December 8. The public is invited to the kickoff a streamline design drawing contest on December 11. Drawing contest details will be shared on December 11 and submissions are due December 23. The museum is open Thursdays through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Streamlined design started in 1928 when Walter Chryler hired the Wright brothers to build a wind tunnel to assist in his innovative car design. They would put a stream of smoke in the tunnel and when there was an eddy or swirl of smoke on the clay model of the car being designed, they would change the design until the smoke stream was clean and clear. They called it stream-lining and it stuck. The Madsonian has the result of that design effort in the 1934 DeSoto Airflow Coupe, the first design to use the stream-lining design system.

"We are the only museum in the world to show that car, said Madsonian exhibit director Micaiah Adam.

MRV Rec District seeks board member from Fayston

The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) is looking for one volunteer from the town of Fayston to serve on its board of directors starting in 2023. The district is led by a nine-member board: two board members are appointed by the select boards of each member town and serve two- to three-year terms. Up to three additional at-large members may be appointed by the MRVRD board. Board members attend monthly meetings (third Tuesday of each month) and dedicate additional time to collaborating with community partners or assisting with some aspect of MRVRD's work plan.

The board provides organizational leadership and strategic direction to advance the MRVRD’s mission. Vital roles of the board include oversight of the annual budget and implementation of a long-standing recreational grant program which provides municipal funding to recreation initiatives in The Valley. Board members also engage in planning for events and act as liaisons with many local partners who create and sustain recreational sites and programs, including trails, youth recreation leagues, and all-age programs which bring residents and visitors together for recreational activities.

Email letters of interest to